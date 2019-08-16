Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A MAN from Mberengwa who ganged up with four other suspects and shot a Beitbridge suspected foreign currency dealer eight times before robbing him of R567 000, US$4 500 and a Toyota Allex at gunpoint has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Enock Nyamani (35), who was an illegal immigrant based in Polokwane, South Africa, stormed into Mr Muchineripi Hlaringo (40)’s home in the company of four accomplices, who are still at large and shot him eight times as they demanded to be shown where he kept money.

Nyamani was convicted of armed robbery by Beitbridge regional magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere. He will, however, serve an effective eight years in jail after two years were suspended for five years on condition that he does not within the same period commit a similar offence. As part of the sentence, a Ford Ranger, which he bought using proceeds of the crime, was forfeited to the State.

Nyamani is also facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting his victim. The matter is still pending before the courts.

Prosecuting, Mr Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that on June 9 this year, Mr Hlaringo, a self-employed Beitbridge resident, retired to bed at around midnight, having secured his residence. It is the State’s case that at around 2AM, Nyamani, acting in connivance with his accomplices, went to Mr Hlaringo’s house and one of them was armed with a pistol.

On arrival at the house, they cut the electric fence erected on top of the security wall in order to gain access into the yard.

“The accused person and his accomplices forced open the screen door to the house before breaking into Mr Hlaringo’s bedroom, awakening him and his wife Ms Loveness Mhike. They shot Mr Hlaringo twice on the right thigh, once on the left calf, once on the right arm, thrice on the left arm and once on the lower abdomen and he fell down,” said Mr Kuvarega.

The court heard that Nyamani and his accomplices demanded money from the complainant, at the same time threatening to kill him. Mr Hlaringo told them the money was in a satchel under the bed.

Nyamani and his accomplices took the satchel containing R567 000 and US$4 500. They ransacked the room, searching for more money, taking two mobile phones before tying Ms Mhike’s hands with a string and driving off in the couple’s car, which they dumped at Lutumba Business Centre before they escaped to South Africa.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations led to the recovery of the vehicle. Acting on a tip-off, detectives arrested Nyamani at Beitbridge Border Post on his way back to Polokwane.

Nyamani was driving a Ford Ranger King Cab believed to have been bought from the proceeds of the crime. The car was registered under the name of one Luckson Chibage.—@mashnets