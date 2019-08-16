JOHANNESBURG – South African giants Kaizer Chiefs may have dismissed rumours linking star Zimbabwean forward Khama Billiat with a return to Mamelodi Sundowns, but KickOff.com looks at reasons why he should be allowed to leave.

With confirmation of the Tshwane outfits’ interest coming this week, this would potentially have further affected the players’ psychological state, despite Chiefs saying otherwise.

It is no secret that Downs have the financial resources to appease Billiat, but they also have a football model that previously suited him and still would now.

A half-present Billiat would be of little use to The Glamour Boys’ quest to run a 30-game marathon to their full potential, while the right purchase offer could be of more worth for the club.

Selling Billiat at a reported R15-million fee would be good business after he arrived on a free, and it would also cover the losses incurred of his pay-check over the past year while still making a profit.

Chiefs’ opening two results of the season were both managed without the services of the former Caf Player of the Year Nominee, who would surely relish returning to the continental stage this season after the Soweto giants’ failure to do so.

But Kaizer Chiefs have made it clear that Billiat is going nowhere and KickOff.com also looks at why it’s a good decision to keep him at Naturena.

Mamelodi Sundowns have shown an interest in the player and were said to have offered R15 million to have the player back at Chloorkop, but Amakhosi are not tempted at all to cash in on a player Pitso Mosimane adores.

Going back to Sundowns would all but guarantee success for Billiat.

He’d be going into an environment where players are used to winning trophies and competiting at the highest level in the Caf Champions League. – KickOff.com