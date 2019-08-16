If you’re a CBZ customer and you have received a message requesting that you share your CBZ Touch credentials as part of the Winter Promotion, then you’re probably trying to be duped.

Urgent Attention!!!

We have noted an influx of messages requesting account holders to send their CBZ Touch login credentials, PIN and verification codes.

Please notes we are not running any Winter Promotion that requires you to send such details. The bank will never ask for your login credentials and or/or PIN on any platform.

Report any suspicious messages at your nearest branch or use any of our official communication platforms listed below;

+2638677004050 or +263774460460