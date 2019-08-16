Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

INSURANCE and financial service company, Zimnat, is offering its social media followers an opportunity to win an all-expenses paid trip to Cape Town, South Africa, to participate in the annual Sanlam Marathon set for September 22-23.

The marathon attracts over 15 000 athletes every year and is the only gold status marathon event in Africa.

Three lucky winners, two social media followers and one member of staff, will participate in the marathon.

To stand a chance to win, one must follow and tag Zimnat’s social media pages with a video or picture of how to prepare for a marathon with a partner or a friend.

Alternatively, would-be winners can post and tag Zimnat in a video of them sharing a story about someone who has been instrumental in their success.

The winners will be selected by the general public by tallying up the post with the most likes.

Zimnat will also be giving away some branded running vests until August 20 to ensure participants are guaranteed a share of the give-aways.

The marathon is not only a chance to travel and sight-see with a partner or friend but also a chance to cultivate a culture of taking care of one’s health and fitness.

This opportunity is open not only to avid athletes, but to anyone who would love to start a health-conscious journey.

This year’s event will run under the theme “#LifeIsAMarathon, you can’t do it alone”.

Zimnat’s social media pages can be accessed on https://www.facebook.com/Zimnat/, https://twitter.com/zimnatofficial, https://zw.linkedin.com/company/zimnat.