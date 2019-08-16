Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) has said sexually active people should not panic over a recent increase in price of condoms as the organisation continued to issue them free of charge.

Provincial education and marketing officer, Mr Herbert Chikosi said efforts were underway to establish dispensaries for Protector Plus – the most affordable condom brand in the country – at most busy places to provide protection against HIV infection.

Population Services Zimbabwe (PSIZ) announced the price increase of Protector Plus in a memorandum recently.

A packet of Protector Plus which was selling at between $2 and $3 in many shops now costs $6, raising fears that some, especially youths might not afford them, resulting in an increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Mr Chikosi said some organisations had increased prices due to donor fatigue as they were no longer get funding like before.

“While it is true that prices of some condoms have been increased, we still have options as ZNFPC still gives them for free,” said Mr Chikosi.

“We therefore urge those who want to indulge, to look for free condoms at public hospitals and even workplaces. We know that there are those who are shy to get these ‘tools of trade’ at public places and they are the ones who may feel the pinch. Efforts are being made to install condom dispensaries at most busy places,” he said.

Mr Chikosi said condoms were in different categories with some meant for commercial purposes given their attractiveness but the general public should go for the ones given for free.

“We have condoms meant for social marketing and those are the ones we encourage people to use as they are not sold.

“There are some meant for commercial purposes and are found in the shops. However, generally, condoms should remain affordable if we are to effectively reduce the incidence of STI and new HIV infections,” he said.

Correct and consistent condom use has been shown to be effective in preventing STI and HIV infection when used as a component of a larger education and prevention strategy. Proper use of condoms during sexual encounters greatly reduces the chance that an HIV-positive person will infect their partner. – @walterbmswazie2