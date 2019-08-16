Apart from telcos, the cost of doing business is increasing for everyone. In light of this, ZOL has decided to (further) increase prices by 15% for certain Wibroniks packages. The new prices will come into effect today, the 16th of August.

As you can see, it’s only 4 Wibroniks packages that will be given a price hike whilst the other 5 Wibroniks packages have been left ‘untouched’ in terms of price review. Check out the 5 packages that have been spared a price increase:

2GB package is still going for ZWL $19

3GB package is still going for ZWL $28

5GB package is still going for ZWL $45

60GB package is still going for ZWL $272.50

100GB package is still going for ZWL $402