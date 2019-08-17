Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE ramp is set for the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) Bulawayo finals taking place tonight at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

The pageant is expected to begin at 6PM with 18 models set to take to the ramp.

The contestants vying for the coveted crown and slot to represent the city at the national finals in Harare are Thembelihle Sicelosenkosi Ncube (24), Sithembiso Muchena (22), Priscilla Joram (22), Patience Chigwaza (22), Nomaqhawe Alice Sengwayo (22), Nkazimulo Faith Mathe (22), Natasha Carol Gora (22), Musawenkosi Bethel Dube (20), Mhlengiwethu Mahlangu (20), Irene Ntombana Tuturu (20), Hanani Kombanie (18), Chipo Mandiudza (19), Aulynda Mudzingwa (22), Ashley Guwu (19), Sithulisiwe Ncube (23), Tsitsi Chipungu (22), Michelle Bhebhe (19) and Linda Ncube (18).

Nobesuthu Masango, the MTZ Bulawayo licence holder, said all was set for the event which will be held under the theme “Modelling is Art”.

“Our aim this year is to make the modelling show exclusive as we want to showcase modelling as an art form. This is why we chose the National Gallery as a venue.

“It’ll be a night where modelling as an art will be rekindled and showcased,” said Masango.

She said entertainment will be provided by afro-pop artiste Mzoe 7, rapper Cal_ Vin, house musician Novuyo Seagirl and Tebza and urged event attendees to attend the event in their numbers and dress up.

“People should dress trendy with a dash of art in their outfits to make them unique and go along with the theme.”

The models, Masango said, have been going through intense rehearsals.

“The models have been working very hard during the rehearsals for the provincial finals. We want to get them as prepared as possible for the final that’s why we’ve been pushing them.”

As of yesterday, pageant organisers were still finalising the models’ prize monies with sponsors.

“This economy is very hard and securing sponsors has been a headache. So for the prize monies, we’re still finalising with the sponsors. I think by Friday (yesterday), we’ll know what the winners will get,” said Masango.