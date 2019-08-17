Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Caf inter-clubs competitions representatives, Triangle United and FC Platinum, come face to face in a Castle Lager Premiership encounter at Gibbo Stadium tomorrow in what will also be a dress rehearsal to their upcoming second leg continental fixtureS.

Hosts, Triangle United, are representing the country in the Total Caf Confederation Cup and walloped Burundi’s Rukinzo 5-0 at Barbourfields Stadium last Sunday. Pure Platinum Play are in the Caf Champions League tournament. They held Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets to a nil all scoreline in Blantyre on Saturday week.

The return legs of their continental ties are slated for the coming weekend, Taurai Mangwiro’s Triangle United on the road and FC Platinum at home to the Malawians.

The two teams are also enjoying great form on the local scene with FC Platinum opening up a four point gap at the top following their 2-0 home win against Harare City on Wednesday while Triangle United halted Ngezi Platinum’s 10 match unbeaten run, stunning them 1-0 at Baobab Stadium on the same day.

“It’s not going to be an easy game for us, we are playing a team which is enjoying a great run. So we are facing a team which is very high in confidence, the last time we went there we dropped points,” said FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza.

The Lowveld-based side sent out a chilling message, via official club Twitter account, to their opponents:

“Nine games unbeaten run in @Castle LagerPSL and we are aiming to reach 10 games unbeaten during the weekend.”