Cape Town – Khama Billiat’s agent insists that his player will not be leaving Kaizer Chiefs in this transfer window despite intense speculation linking the forward with a move back to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns confirmed earlier this week that talks with Chiefs are ongoing for the transfer of the Zimbabwean international but Amakhosi manager, Bobby Motaung, denied that the Soweto giants have engaged with their rivals.

Michael Ngobeni of M Sport Management, who represents Billiat, has set the record straight on why the 28-year-old has been missing from Chiefs’ starting line-up in their first two league games of the season.

Ngobeni said in quotes published by Soccer Laduma: “Khama is carrying a slight knock from the Soweto Derby match against Orlando Pirates.

“He is still at Chiefs and is their player. It is not a very bad injury and he should be back on the field soon.

“He is going to be back on the field for Chiefs and he is not going anywhere.

“Khama will be playing for Chiefs again this season and he is going nowhere. Sundowns never called me to discuss a move for Khama to the club.”

Chiefs’ coach, Ernst Middendorp, has confirmed that Billiat will be available for the team’s next game, which will be against SuperSport United on 24 August. – Sport24.