Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

TWO men have been arrested for pushing a Bulawayo City Council security officer out of a moving vehicle that subsequently ran over him resulting in serious injuries.

Tapiwa Wilson Maguwu (31) of Emganwini suburb and Courage Masamvu (22) of Thorngrove suburb allegedly pushed Mr Tymon Moyo, the council employee, out of a moving kombi when he tried to apprehend them for dropping off passengers at an undesignated area.

Maguwu and Masamvu pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Joseph Mabeza. The magistrate remanded them out of custody on bail to September 3 for trial.

Mr Moyo was on a joint operation with the Zimbabwe Republic Police codenamed “No to Mushikashika, picking or dropping of passengers at an undesignated place”, when the incident occurred.

Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said on June 5 at around 11AM, Maguwu was driving a white Toyota Hiace kombi when he stopped at a certain point in the central business district.

“At that point Mr Moyo allegedly entered the kombi and sat on one of the passenger seats behind the driver. He then told Maguwu who was in company of his conductor, Masamvu, that he was under arrest for dropping passengers at an undesignated area.

Upon realisation that he was under arrest, the driver allegedly drove away for a distance of about 30 to 40 metres with Moyo still inside the vehicle,” Mr Manyiwa said.

He said a fight then broke out between the man and the conductor who was forcing the security officer out of the vehicle.

Masamvu allegedly then pushed Mr Moyo out of the moving vehicle.

Mr Manyiwa said the complainant fell on the ground and was run over by the same vehicle. He sustained serious leg injuries.

Mr Moyo was immediately taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance where he was admitted in the intensive care unit.

The following day, a follow up was made by a police officer who managed to record the vehicle’s registration number and the two accused persons were arrested.