Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

INCONSISTENT Chicken Inn will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they face Yadah at Luveve Stadium in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer league match this afternoon.

The expensively-funded side that enjoys some of the best corporate support in domestic football has not won in their last two games where they could have leaped to the summit of the standings but drew 0-0 with TelOne FC before losing 1-2 to ZPC Kariba this past weekend.

They are dropping points at a time when they should be collecting them to put pressure on defending champions, FC Platinum.

The GameCocks’ loss to ZPC Kariba was their fifth of the season. The former champions have accumulated 30 points from 17 games and trail log leaders, FC Platinum, by five points.

Their coach Joey Antipas says his charges are ready for the challenge ahead.

“The boys are working hard in training and showing a positive attitude. The bad results are part of the game.

“We have to move on and search for better results.

“I hate losing games but when it happens you have to make sure that you get back up and keep pushing. We are coming from a negative result against ZPC Kariba, but we have moved from that and all the focus is on the game where we have to make sure that we get back to winning ways,” said Antipas, who is expected to lead the Warriors’ dressing room in their upcoming Chan and World Cup qualifiers.

Chicken Inn will miss the services of striker Aubrey Chirinda who was shown a red card in the game against ZPC Kariba. Veteran midfielder, Clement Matawu, is also out of the game with injury.

Yadah have not won in their last five encounters losing two and drawing three. They are second from bottom with 15 points from 17 games.

They will be hoping to stage an upset against the title contenders as they continue their journey to survive the dreaded chop. – @innocentskizoe.