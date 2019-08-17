Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ holding midfielder, Nqobizitha Masuku, will miss tomorrow’s blockbuster tie against Caps United at the National Sports Stadium with coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu describing his absence as a big blow to the team.

Masuku who has been exceptional for the Bulawayo giants is on a yellow card suspension, having picked up his third card when Bosso beat Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium last weekend.

“Masuku’s absence is a big blow for us. However, we hope that whoever comes in to fill his gap will do his best to help us keep the momentum that we have at the moment.

“The boys are happy, they are feeling motivated and we just want to ensure that we keep this momentum,” said Mpofu.

In the absence of Masuku, either Adrian Silla or Ben Munsaka will be expected to fill the void although Munsaka is said to have mysteriously lost his playing boots hence his absence of late from the line-up.

Right back McClive Phiri who had been out for two months made his comeback in the Black Rhinos game easing Bosso’s right back woes where young Andrew Mbeba has been holding fort albeit, not convincingly.

Slippery winger Cleopas Kapupurika is expected to pass a late fitness test to make it into the squad.

Mpofu remains unbeaten in the five games that he has been in charge of Bosso this season, winning two and drawing three.

Bosso are not playing their best football at the moment, but the ability to grind results is pleasing their fans. — @innocentskizoe