Since yesterday when we announced that you can now access your results online, some have been asking us if anybody has successfully viewed their results online. Well, the answer is: Yes some students have accessed their results already. Check out the following screenshot of the results which one student sent us:

A bunch of complains we have been receiving from those attempting to see their results include issues such as failure to load the webpage or failure to log in. I can only say that you have to keep on trying because Zimsec’s (poorly designed) system could be suffocating from a flood of students who will be trying to access their results simultaneously.