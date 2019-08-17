Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

THE stage is set for the Chibuku Road to Fame Matabeleland South provincial finals taking place at the Manz’mnyama Beer Garden in Gwanda today.

Ten groups will compete for a slot to represent their province at the national finals and among them are Ziyaduma Express, Insiza Super Sounds, Motor Super Sounds and Khums Brothers.

Percy Vela, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) programmes officer for Matabeleland South, said the competition, whose entrance is free, is expected to commence at 1PM.

“Everything is set and we’re now just waiting for the groups to compete. We’re expecting at least 2 000 people to show up for the show,” Vela said.

He said the group which will come out tops will receive $1 500 and travel to Harare for the national finals scheduled for Glamis Arena on October 5.

The second placed group will get $1 400 and third placed, $1 300.

Entertainment, other than from the groups, will be provided by Chase Skuza.

Chibuku Road to Fame is an annual national talent search competition for bands that have never recorded before.

It is organised by NACZ and sponsored by Delta Beverages through their Chibuku brand.

Previous national winners are Obvious Mutani, Progress Chipfumo and The Traveller’s Band among others. — @waynecas