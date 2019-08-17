Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

TIGERS will be hoping for a turnaround of fortunes this weekend as they face log leaders Raptors and defending champions Blazers in the Spar Bonsa T20 league, at the Old Mutual Heath Streak Academy.

Tigers are sitting bottom of the log with as they have collected seven points from six games, while Raptors lead the charge with 22 points.

It seems a formidable task for Tigers as Raptors have hardly put a foot wrong in the league.

Last weekend these two sides met with Tigers losing to encounter by three wickets after scoring a low total of 85 runs for the loss of ten wickets in 17.5 overs. Tigers also lost to Hawks by six wickets after registering 121 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

“We just want to enjoy our cricket, like we did when we played against the Sabres.

“We have not been playing very well and have let ourselves down in the games that we have played so far,” said Tigers captain, Farai “Slim” Gunda.

Their only victory was against the Sabres where they won by seven wickets.

Batsman Stan Rukato was injured last Sunday and will be assessed ahead of today’s game.

“He will undergo a check up in the morning before warming up with the team to see if he is fit to play or not,” said Gunda.

Tomorrow, Tigers will battle defending champions Blazers who are fourth in the log and have 10 points.

Fixtures

Today: Tigers v Raptors (0730hrs), Badgers v Hawks (1040hrs), Blazers v Sabres (1350hrs)

Tomorrow: Hawks v Sabres (0730hrs), Badgers v Raptors (1040hrs), Blazers v Tigers (1350hrs)

Table

P W L T P BP Total

Raptors 6 5 1 0 15 7 22

Hawks 6 4 2 0 12 5 17

Badgers 6 4 2 0 12 2 14

Blazers 6 2 4 0 6 4 10

Sabres 6 2 4 0 6 3 9

Tigers 6 1 5 0 3 4 7