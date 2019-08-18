Who can view/access results

Only “registered candidates who sat for the examinations” can view their results on the Zimsec portal.

What is the web address of the Zimsec portal?

The portal is accessible on two web addresses, which are:

www.dcmv1.zimsec.co.zw

www.dcmv2.zimsec.co.zw

I’m failing to view my results. What can I do?

It seems like the portal is failing to handle the huge amount of requests by students who want to view their results so most times the portal is not fully functional.

But some students who eventually viewed their results were saying that they just kept on trying until they were successful. So keep on trying hey, you could be lucky.

When will you stop seeing your results on the portal?

Zimsec said the portal will only be opened for 5 days after it’s opened. So the portal will be closed on Wednesday 21 August 2019.

How do the results look like online?

