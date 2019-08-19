Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS midfielder Denzel Khumalo has refuted reports that he was involved in a physical altercation with team welfare manager Vezigama Dlodlo, saying he only demanded to be paid his dues.

Khumalo claimed it was, in fact, Dlodlo who was the aggressor, but “it’s only that people will always say uDenzel nguye isqoqodo even when I was on the receiving end”.

According to the player, Dlodlo wanted to fine him twice, which he refused.

“I’m a human being with feelings too and I would not want anyone to insult my intelligence just like that. I never assaulted the manager, but I only demanded that I be paid what was due to me regardless of the amount and the manager said I must not tell him what to do before getting into his car.

“I then held onto the (car) door and said there was no way that he would feed his family using my money because I too had a family to look after.

“All this happened after he had pulled my ear in front of others saying he was the boss and there was nothing I could do to him. I refused that,” said Khumalo.

He said he never laid a hand on the manager as claimed, but simply refused not to be paid his dues.

“I am now the black sheep in the team for things I didn’t do. Yes, I have my shortcomings, but I can never assault my manager, physically that is. All I was demanding was my share of the winning bonus.

“I am still young and eager to do wonders not only for Highlanders, but even for my country, but when such lies are said about me surely who would want to be associated with me.

“I was a victim of the system and now I’m a victim in the eyes of the world for something I didn’t do and will never do,” Khumalo said.

Khumalo also confirmed that he was involved in a head-on collision in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

“The driver of the other car that hit us actually failed to give way, but it’s all sorted out now.

“All these things wouldn’t have happened had I been part of the team that went to Harare, but because I’m now a bad guy, the coach dropped me,” he said.