No one could be happier than gqom muso Tipcee who just flexed on the social media streets with a video of her new house.

She even tagged the post of the double storey as “Kwami, Levels!”

In the post which got nods from celebrities and followers, Tipcee thanked her boss, DJ Tira for giving her an opportunity to showcase her talent.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank God for giving me the strength to buy this house. I would also like to thank my boss, DJ Tira for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent.”

The Umcimbi Wethu hitmaker also took the chance to thank her manager Senzo for being strict and making sure she focused on performing and recording.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Senzo explained that Tipcee was over the moon, as it’s always been one of her dreams to buy a house.

“On Thursday, Tipcee hosted a braai for her close friends and people who contributed towards her career. The braai was just to thank everyone.”

He said Tipcee had been saving for the house.

“I knew that she was planning to buy a house, but I didn’t know she was planning to buy a mansion. We thought she was going to buy a four-roomed house but this is impressive, I’m impressed!” – TimesLive