Raymond Jaravaza, Sports Correspondent

INDLOVU Iyanyathela’s quest to finish in the top four in the 2019 Zifa Southern Region Division One League was boosted by their 2-0 win over Bosso90 at Mzilikazi Barracks on Saturday.

A goal in each half by Dennis Ndlovu and Langton Mathe sealed maximum points for the army side following their 0-1 upset by Casmyn in Turk Mine last week.

In a post-match interview, Bosso90 coach Melusi ‘Mabaleka’ Sibanda bemoaned what he termed “difficult working conditions” at the Highlanders FC run team.

“Every week I have to work with a different team because some players would not have trained saying they do not have transport money. We have to consistently work with the same team every week to get results, but that is not possible if players miss training,” said Sibanda.

“We are trying our best to work with what we have and the boys are working hard under difficult circumstances,” he said.

Bosso90 have reportedly cut down the number of training sessions to Tuesdays and Thursdays only.

Indlovu Iyanyathela coach Clemence Chimimba said his side is targeting a top four finish when the curtain comes down on the season at the end of November.

“During the transfer window period we kept the same team that we had in the first half of the season because we didn’t feel the need to fix what is not broken. It’s still work in progress, but I’m happy with the performances of the team whether we win or lose. The players are showing hunger to win in every match and we have set a top four target at the end of the season,” said Chimimba,.

In other games, Bulawayo City maintained their spot at the top of the league with a 3-1 win over CIWU at Luveve Stadium on Friday in a match in which City midfielder Innocent Kutsanzira sustained a broken leg following a tackle by a CIWU player. — @RaymondJaravaza