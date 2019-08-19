Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

MDC-Alliance’s bid to quell a police order prohibiting their planned demonstrations in Bulawayo on Monday suffered a major setback after a local magistrate threw out the opposition party’s urgent chamber application.

Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya dismissed the application, saying there was a likelihood of violence and destruction of property similar to the January protests if MDC-Alliance was allowed to proceed with the demonstration.

In dismissing the appeal, Mr Tashaya said although citizens have constitutional rights to stage demonstrations, the same rights had limitations in the interest of public safety, defence, public morality and health.

More to follow