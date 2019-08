I don’t have the stats but I’m fairly sure that Twitter usage is on the rise in Zimbabwe. No wonder why Netone has decided to introduce Twitter bundles. Check what’s on offer:

Validity Price Data Daily $0.75 20MB Daily $1.50 45MB Weekly $3.00 90MB Weekly $5.00 150MB Weekly $7.50 250MB Monthly $10.00 320MB Monthly $25.00 100MB