Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

SABRES won the Spar Bonsa T20 League after beating Hawks by seven wickets at the Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy yesterday.

Sabres won the toss and elected to field to put pressure on the Hawks to post a defendable total.

Sabres applied the pressure early on, with national team all-rounder Sean Williams striking early to remove Hawks captain Craig Moyo for a duck.

Another national team batsman Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was run out by Tafara Mupariwa for 21, leaving Hawks in trouble on 40/3.

In the end, Sabres’ firepower proved too much and dismantled Hawks for 114/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Sabres had a terrible start chasing when opening batsman Thabo Moyo was dismissed for a duck in the first over and Brighton Phiri was clean bowled by Vusa Kasipani for three. This left Sabres in trouble at 16/2 in the third over.

However, Williams stabilised the innings with a quick-fire 59 off 25 balls, taking Sabres to 108/3 and needing just six runs from 47 balls.

Williams was named man-of-the-match for his prowess with ball and bat.

“It was a fine day for us (Sabres). I think the boys really did well throughout the game. We did the basics and applied pressure well,” said Williams after the match.