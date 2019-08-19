Cape Town — In a new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim tells her sister Khloé Kardashian that she’s going to star in Paris Hilton’s new music video.

The makeup mogul explained that she’s heading into the city to shoot the clip for one of Paris Hilton’s “new songs”.

E! News guessed that the song and music video that Kim is referring to is titled Best Friend’s Ass. That guess seems correct after watching the video which features Kim and Paris at a party in a club.

The song has a dance beat that would fit right in on most European dance floors.

In a clip from KUWTK Kim’s younger sister says to Kim about her cameo: “That’s so nice that you’re doing that.”

The video was released in May and Kim recorded this clip for the show at the start of that month, which means that she was juggling getting ready for the Met Gala and a new baby. Kim explains: “She literally gave me a career… And I totally acknowledge that.”

Source: Channel24