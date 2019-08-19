Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team flew to South Africa yesterday for four 50-over matches against academy and provincial youth sides as part of preparations for the 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Zimbabwe take on the Titans Academy in the first match of the tour today at Sinoville in Pretoria.

Next up will be a clash against Northerns Under-19 at the same venue on Wednesday before the same sides meet again the following day in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

The fourth and final match will be against Northerns Under-17 on Saturday in Hammanskraal.

The tour will give coach Prosper Utseya and his side exposure to competitive cricket and the playing conditions in South Africa, who are hosts of the 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in January.

“This tour is crucial in the sense that it gives us an opportunity to see and assess our boys as they play against more experienced teams.

“It will also assist us in our selection process as we will be playing the World Cup in South Africa,” said Utseya.

The touring team includes three players, Wesley Madhevere, Nkosinathi Nungu and Dion Myers, who were at the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Utseya took his side to South Africa for the Momentum Provincial Cricket Week in January before hosting Nigeria in Harare in March.

Zim Under-19squad

Emmanuel Bawa, Wesley Madhevere, Dion Myers, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Luke Oldknow, Dane Schardendorf, Sakhumuzi Ndhlela, Rameez Ahmed, Privilege Chesa, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Nkosinathi Nungu, Rodney Mufudza, Gareth Chirawu, Tadiwanashe Maravanyika, Kudakwashe Macheka, Taurai Tugwete