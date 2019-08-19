Zol’s Wibroniks equipment has not been left untouched by the wave of increase in prices. Zol has already increased internet subscriptions thrice in less than 6 months, and now it has also reviewed upwards the prices of the wifi modems which are used to connect to the internet by Wibroniks customers.

The indoor modem and outdoor which were priced at $199 and $249 respectively are now going for $499 (indoor) and $699 (outdoor). And logically, the new prices increased the amount of money paid paid for instalments: now to buy the indoor modem using installments, one has to pay $45 per month for 12 months and to buy the outdoor modem, you’ll fork out $60 per month for 12 months.

The prices mentioned here are all in Zim dollars just to be clear.

Image credit:Pindula