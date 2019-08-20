Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A CHAMPIONSHIP chasing Zifa Southern Region Division One club has been caught in a match fixing scam after its runner was nabbed trying to bribe four players from a team they were suppose to play over the weekend.

The runner, a former player with now defunct Premiership club Railstars, was given US$100 to bribe the four players, a goalkeeper plus three defenders but the deal spectacularly fell after the targeted player who was to be the go between blew the whistle and alerted club officials who then set up a sting operation.

After interrogation, the former player confessed and revealed in affidavit form, who had sent him.

More to follow…