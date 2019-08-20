Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City midfielder Innocent Kutsanzira is set to be out of action for a lengthy spell after breaking his leg during a Zifa Southern Region Division One League game against CIWU on Friday.

City won the game 3-1 to shoot back to the top of the league table.

CIWU midfielder Tyson Mazithulela was red-carded for a crude open foot tackle which left Kutsanzira with a broken leg and hospitalised.

With no stretcher at the venue, a table top was used to ferry Kutsanzira into an open City of Bulawayo Nissan pick-up truck, as there was no ambulance on site, which has become a norm with Division One football.

Bulawayo City FC public relations officer Thandiwe Moyo said Kutsanzira is set to see a specialist.

“Kutsanzira is expected to see an orthopedic surgeon anytime this week. He will be out for six months, but the surgeon will guide us,” she said.

Friday’s win saw Bulawayo City returning to the top of the league table, a point ahead of second-placed Talen Vision, who were held to a goalless draw by ZPC Hwange on Saturday.

It promises to be a thrilling finish to the league, with Bulawayo City and Talen Vision set to take the race to the wire.

Indlovu Iyanyathela’s top four dream was kept alive following an impressive 2-0 victory over Bosso 90.

Results

Casmyn 2-0 Toronto, Indlovu 2-0 Bosso 90, ZPC Hwange 0-0 Talen Vision, Moto Moto 1-1 Mainline, Mosi 0-1 Arenel

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo City 16 10 5 1 32 7 25 35

Talen Vision 16 9 7 0 20 6 14 34

ZPC Hwange 16 8 5 3 15 8 7 29

Makomo 15 6 6 3 20 13 7 24

CIWU 15 6 5 4 19 14 5 23

Indlovu Iyanyathela 16 5 7 4 15 5 10 22

Bosso 90 16 5 7 4 20 19 1 22

Binga Pirates 14 5 4 5 13 13 0 19

Main Line 15 4 4 7 15 18 -3 16

Casymn 16 4 4 8 11 16 -5 16

Moto Moto 15 4 4 7 11 20 -9 16

Ajax Hotspurs 14 4 3 7 16 21 -5 15

Toronto 16 4 3 9 15 37 -22 15

Arenel Movers 16 3 5 8 13 25 -12 14

Mosi Rovers 16 3 3 10 9 22 -13 12.

