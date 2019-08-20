Brenda Zinyuke, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may lead to the whereabouts of four children who went missing last month in Old Pumula and Sauerstown suburbs.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Tatenda Chirima (16) of house number A5670 Old Pumula suburb was last seen on July 5 at Bulawayo Centre where she left her blind mother who begs for money near Pick N Pay supermarket.

He said Tatenda is approximately 1,6 metres tall, slim, has brown eyes and black short hair.

Insp Ncube said the girl was last seen wearing a black and white trousers, white top and black cap.

He said anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts can contact Bulawayo Central Police Station on 0292-71515 or the investigating officer Constable Debrah Dube on 0719806791/0771806791 or any nearest police station.

The police spokesperson said police are also appealing for information that might lead to finding two minors, Thabelani Vuyo Ncube (13) and Nigel Ncube (9) both of house number 5453 Old Pumula suburb.

The two were last seen on July 7 by their grandmother, going into a nearby bush in the same suburb but did not return.

Insp Ncube said Vuyo is dark in complexion, slim built, medium in height, has brown eyes, black hair and a long face. He was last seen wearing a grey short and grey tennis shoes.

“Nigel is dark in complexion, medium built, medium height, brown eyes and has black hair. He was last seen wearing a red and grey jacket, camouflage trousers and black slippers,” he said.

Anyone with information about the missing persons may contact ZRP Pumula on (0292)7 422907 or the investigating officer Constable Thandeka Dube on 0776427400 or the nearest police station.

Insp Ncube said they are also looking for a 10-year-old Baines Junior School pupil Tinomutenda Faith Mambewu who is in Grade Five.

“Mambewu who resides at house number 10A Marula Avenue in Sauerstown suburb was last seen on July 31 in the company of her friend when they were coming from school,” he said.

Insp Ncube said the two parted ways in Northend suburb but the girl did not reach home.

He said the minor is fluent in both Shona and Ndebele. She is dark in complexion, stout, has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts may contact ZRP Sauerstown police on (0292) 200 960 or the investigating officer Constable Fortune Sigauke on 0773 642 352 or 0738 202 117 or the nearest police station.