President Uhuru Kenyatta has led the nation in mourning renowned Benga musician John Ng’ang’a aka John DeMathew who died in a tragic road accident on Sunday evening.

The accident that ended DeMathew’s life happened along Thika Kenol Road.

In his message, President Kenyatta condoled with the family of the deceased artiste, his relatives, friends and fans.

The president described DeMathew as a brilliant artiste who played a big role in promoting African culture.

“As a nation, we were privileged to have had such a brilliant artiste who played a big role in promoting our African cultural heritage through his music. Indeed, we have lost an icon in the music industry” ~President Uhuru Kenyatta | #RIPJohnDeMathew

— State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) August 19, 2019

Deputy President William Ruto on his part lauded DeMathew for using his talent to “teach us life lessons and convey socio-economic and cultural messages, especially to the youth,”

De Mathew mentored many aspiring musicians and campaigned for a platform to empower them. He was artistic, sociable and an eloquent performer. Rest In Peace.

— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 19, 2019

Here are more messages of condolences from national leaders and DeMathew’s fans:

Koma Kuraga… Rest in Peace Benga Musician John De’Mathew; you gave us the best hits covering all spheres of life – family life, relationships, politics, socio-economic matters – and your legacy will live on to impact generations. You are a legend! pic.twitter.com/m9MccJg1vd

— Wamatangi Kimani Paul 🇰🇪 (@KWamatangi) August 18, 2019

The cruel hand of death has robbed us of a great legend. You have left a lasting footprint in the music industry. #RIPJohnDeMathew

— Hon.Cecily Mbarire (@CecilyMbarire) August 19, 2019

John De Mathew was a great artist who popularised and promoted indigenous music. He inspired many people with his message – laden music. His passing on is a terrible loss to the Nation. Rest in Peace JN De Mathew .

— Sen.Moses Wetang’ula (@Wetangulam) August 19, 2019

It is with profound sorrow that we receive the news of the passing on of John DeMatthew. John was an iconic kikuyu musician who blessed the world with great insights and talent. He will be remembered for his impact on society and his unforgettable satirical tunes.#RIPJohnDeMathew pic.twitter.com/UvSM6cxU8q

— Anne Waiguru (@AnneWaiguru) August 19, 2019

We have lost a prolific and talented artist who loved and was passionate about his work.

My condolences to John Demathew’s family, friends, fans and fellow musicians.

May God give you His grace through this tragic loss.#RIPJohnDeMathew pic.twitter.com/Wf7IIFVwm4

— Sen. Susan Kihika (@susankihika) August 19, 2019

Rest In Peace John De Mathew. For almost 3 months we spent time together bringing out the vote in the vast Mt Kenya region two years ago under the uhuruto express banner. A great legend, who we all listened to with your popular hits since childhood. Rest In Peace.

Wee Githii… . pic.twitter.com/zWGzVt2p7o

— Isaac Mwaura CBS MP (@MwauraIsaac1) August 19, 2019

While growing up, I listened a lot to John DeMathew. His music inspired me greatly to become the musician I am today.

I am Deeply saddened by his untimely demise following a tragic road accident today.. May His soul rest well in eternal peace. #ripDeMathew pic.twitter.com/hMATsptSLN

— Hon. Jaguar (@RealJaguarKenya) August 18, 2019

If there was something that John De’Mathew was good at, it was addressing social, economic and political challenges facing the locals in his music.

Mbeú Njíthí was one great song addressing the alcoholism problem among the Kikuyu men (and especially young men).#RIPDemathew

— Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) August 18, 2019

I have always loved “Njata Yakwa” by John DeMathew, a song in which Murang’a County Woman Representative Hon. Sabina Chege acted as John DeMathew’s wife. You will be missed legend. #RIPDeMathew pic.twitter.com/NLubNlDDx3

— Embakasi Finest 🇰🇪 🐐 (@ThisIsMboya) August 18, 2019