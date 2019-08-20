Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THERE was a hive of activity at the inaugural Bulawayo Ghetto Talent Search Festival as youngsters thronged the Nkulumane Hall on Saturday afternoon to audition.

Organised by Prophet Njabulo Mathuthu, founder of the Good Open Gate Ministries, the auditions attracted over 50 singers, poets, rappers, models, actors and dancers drawn from Pumula South, Nkulumane, Sizinda, Nketa and Emganwini suburbs. The event was held under the theme “Show Us Your Talent.”

Mathuthu said the shortlisted hopefuls would be revealed at a later stage once auditions in all the city’s suburbs are wrapped up.

“As a church, we saw it fit to eradicate the situation where youngsters, during holidays, turn to the illicit way of life hence the introduction of this talent search.

“We do not segregate what type of music or lyrics they use because we want to encourage them, not to let their talent go to waste,” said Mathuthu.

The talent search acted as a holiday festivity for the youngsters with children also being entertained by a jumping castle which was erected outside the hall. Ijongosi mbube dance group also mesmerised fans with their top drawer performance.

Albert Nyathi Talent Search (ANTS) 2019 primary schools winner Methembe “Oxide Junior” Moyo, a Grade 6 pupil, left the crowd amazed with his “Africa” poem which for his age, had strong words that many cannot even pronounce.

Talent search dates for other suburbs are yet to be released as the organisers are finalising arrangements. – @mthabisi_mthire