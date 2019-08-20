TelOne will be hosting an AgriTech Hackathon from 22-23 August, as part of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show. The hackathon will be held at TelOne’s Centre for Learning.

The description of the hackathon is “Furthering data and design thinking skills to develop innovative solutions that will support the digitization of key Agriculture value chains in Zimbabwe“.

TelOne is partnering with ZimHack, Innovators Hub Club and Zimbabwe Agricultural Show.

If you’re interested in taking part in the AgriTech hackathon you can register here.

We’re not yet sure what prizes will be won but we will update this article once (and if) we get more information.

