Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

TIGERS lost their fourth consecutive match after succumbing to a 53-run loss to defending champions Blazers in a Spar Bonsa T20 League at the Old Mutual Heath Streak Academy on Sunday.

The result left Tigers languishing at the bottom of the league table with seven points from eight games. Their only victory was a seven-wicket win over Sabres three weeks ago.

Tigers captain Farai Gunda believes his side is good enough, they make too many costly mistakes as a team.

“We are not losing games because the opponent is good, but we are losing games as a result of our own small mistakes. In T20 cricket those small mistakes are costly,” said Gunda.

“We are just going to play cricket. The players we have know what is required of them. It is the execution part which is the problem,” he said.

Results

Saturday: Tigers 110-8 (20 overs) v Raptors 111-5 (18 overs) *Raptors won by five wickets.

Badgers 148/4 (20 overs) v Hawks 135-5 *Badgers won by 13 runs.

Sabres 160/7 (20 overs) v Blazers 161/4 (18.1 overs) *Blazers won by six wickets.

Sunday: Hawks 114/7 (20 overs) v Sabres 122/3 (14.4 overs) *Sabres won by seven wickets.

Badgers 159/7 v Raptors 66 all out *Badgers won by 95 runs.

Blazers 134/5 v Tigers 81 all out *Blazers won by 53 runs.

Table

P W L T P BP Total

Raptors 8 6 2 0 18 7 25

Badgers 8 6 2 0 18 5 23

Blazers 8 4 4 0 12 8 20

Hawks 8 4 4 0` 12 5 17

Sabres 8 3 5 0 9 5 14

Tigers 8 1 7 0 3 4 7