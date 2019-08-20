Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

TOP South African comics, Trevor Gumbi and Khanyisa Bunu will this year headline the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo comedy night.

Dubbed “The Big Night of Comedy”, the comedy show will also feature award-winning Zimbabwean jester, Clive Chigubhu.

In its 15th edition, Intwasa will this year run from September 24 to 29 under the theme “Spring Fever”. The three comics are billed to perform on September 27 at the Bulawayo Theatre.

In a statement, Intwasa organisers said The Big Night of Comedy was courtesy of a partnership with South Africa-based comedian Q Dube’s Laugh Your Lungs Out entertainment company.

“The two SA comedians appearance at the festival comes courtesy of a partnership between the festival and Laugh Your Lungs Out represented by one of Zimbabwe’s top and award-winning comedians Q Dube,” read part of the statement.

The festival director, Raisedon Baya, said the partnership would bring quality and significance to local comedy.

“We’re excited about this partnership with Laugh Your Lungs Out as it brings value and diversity to our comedy.

“This is the first time the festival is hosting international comedy acts and it shows growth.

“The beauty of it is that one of the partners is a known local comedian.

“This means the acts the partnership brings will always be well chosen,” said Baya.

Trevor Gumbi is a popular and controversial comedian, actor and writer who has appeared in several South African dramas, talk shows and games shows on SABC and Mzansi Magic.

He hosts the popular show “Friends Like These” on SABC 1. It will be the first time he is performing in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe.

Khanyisa Bunu, on the other hand, is known more for her acting.

She has appeared in hit television dramas and soapies and is most known for her role in Ses’ Top La. She has performed at numerous festivals and arts events.