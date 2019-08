Yesterday, Netone debuted its own Twitter bundles and now we want to compare if it’s offering a better deal than the one offered by Econet.

Twitter Daily Bundles

Mobile Network Operator Price Twitter Bundle – Calculation Twitter data you get per dollar Econet $0.30 10MB – 33MB Netone $0.75 20MB – 26MB

Verdict – Econet has the best deal

Twitter Weekly Bundles

Mobile Network Operator Price Twitter Bundle – Calculation Twitter data you get per dollar Econet $1 45MB – 45MB Netone $3 90MB – 30MB

Verdict – Econet has the best deal

Twitter Monthly Bundles

Mobile Network Operator Price Twitter Bundle – Calculation Twitter data you get per dollar Econet $3 110MB – 36MB Netone $10 320MB – 32MB

Verdict – Econet has the best deal

Overall conclusion

Evidently, Econet is your go-to service provider if you want to enjoy more of your hard-earned Zim Dollar. Not only because Econet offers more Twitter bundles per dollar spent but you get WhatsApp bundles too on top of buying Twitter bundles. And I should remind you that WhatsApp bundles are really useful in Zimbabwe more than additional bundles such as Pinterest bundles that Econet offers in other bouquets- so, Econet is doubly better.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.