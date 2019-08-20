Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF yesterday commended Sadc for standing in solidarity with Zimbabwe against the Western imposed illegal sanctions after the regional bloc set October 25 as an anti-sanctions solidarity day for Zimbabwe.

The ruling party also congratulated President Mnangagwa on his appointment as Sadc chairperson for the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

Sadc leaders held their regional indaba in Tanzania over the weekend.

The anti-sanctions solidarity day for Zimbabwe means on October 25, countries in the bloc will conduct activities to resoundingly call for the immediate removal of sanctions.

In a statement, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya-Moyo saluted the regional bloc for standing with Zimbabwe against the almost two decades long illegal sanctions.

“The party salutes with great pride and humility the Sadc leadership, through the incoming Chair, His Excellency, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli, for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Zimbabwe in the face of adversity from hostile forces and calling for the immediate removal of western imposed evil sanctions,” said Cde Khaya-Moyo.

“These illegal sanctions have curtailed the economic development in the country for two decades and brought untold suffering to the people of Zimbabwe. On a special note, the party is eternally grateful and humbled by Sadc’s decision to dedicate the 25th of October 2019 as a day for collective expression of their displeasure at the continued imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe. The decision is indeed reminiscent of the solidarity exercised by the founding fathers of our region in fighting settler minority rule under the banner of the Front Line States, recasting the epitome of our regional sovereign superiority, dignity and lasting interests.”

He said the gesture is an endorsement of Government’s engagement and re-engagement drive under President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Cde Khaya-Moyo said the developments shame the party’s detractors led by the MDC Alliance and its Western handlers who planned a violent demonstration in Harare to discredit the President.

“However, Sadc saw through this guise and once again stood in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe and her government. Zanu-PF notes with grave concern the involvement of some western countries in the failed MDC-Alliance demonstration and their continued interference in the internal affairs of Zimbabwe. The party is aware of the MDC-Alliance’s frantic engagements with hostile forces with a view to causing turmoil in the country, thereby rendering it ungovernable so as to create false impressions of a failed State. The people of Zimbabwe should take assurance that the ruling revolutionary party Zanu-PF will employ every lawful means towards fulfilment of their wishes and aspirations,” he said.

Cde Khaya-Moyo said instead of grand standing, the MDC Alliance should join other progressive parties in the Political Actors’ Dialogue (Polad).

Meanwhile, Cde Khaya-Moyo has said President Mnangagwa’s appointment as the chair of Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security will further propel regional peace.

“The Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee and the entire membership extends hearty congratulations to His Excellency, the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa for the rectitude bestowed upon him and the great people of Zimbabwe.

It is with no doubt that the assumption by Zimbabwe of this position shall steer greater advancement towards consolidation of regional peace and stability,” he said. – @nqotshili.