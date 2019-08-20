Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has assured exhibitors to the 12th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Travel and Tourism expo of adequate fuel supplies during the upcoming event next month.

The world’s premier tourism fair will be held from September 12 to 14 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

In an interview last week, Zera acting chief executive officer Mr Eddington Mazambani said there will be adequate fuel supplies during the upcoming Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism expo next month.

He said the fuel supply situation has of late improved throughout the country and thus going forward into the Sanganai/Hlanganani Fair, supplies would be adequate to meet the needs of the city and exhibitors coming for the tourism showcase.

“Fuel supplies have greatly improved across the country and this includes Bulawayo where the epic Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo will be happening.

“Zera envisages adequate supplies during the period and beyond,” he said.

Mr Mazambani said Zera was certain that there would be adequate fuel supplies during the tourism expo as Bulawayo is one of the cities which are regularly supplied.

“The fuel operators in and around Bulawayo are among those that are receiving fuel regularly hence the authority is convinced that there will be an adequate supplies,” he said.

In recent months, Zimbabwe has been experiencing fuel shortages due to foreign currency challenges to import the precious liquid.

In response to the prevailing fuel situation, Government has stepped up efforts to support the energy and power sector, a key pillar in Zimbabwe’s economic recovery initiative. — @pridesinstinctz