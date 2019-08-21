Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE inaugural Zifa Bulawayo Province Cup got underway last weekend with 16 teams progressing to the next round of the competition.

The Bulawayo Province Cup is a competition for Division Two and Division Three teams.

Zifa Bulawayo Province acting chairman Allan Mpofu said he was pleased that the tournament had kicked-off on a high note.

“We are happy with how the tournament started. The draw for the last 16 will take place at lunch time today,” said Mpofu.

Mpofu said after realising there will be surplus from funds raised from registration fees, they decided to introduce a knock-out tournament.

The winner is set to walk away with $2 500, while the first runner-up will bag $1 000 and second runner-up ($500).

Next Level Sports chipped in with $500 to make the first prize $2 500 after the province had budgeted $2 000 for the winners, while Body Works Gym committed to sponsor the Top Goal Scorer and Player of the Tournament’s individual prizes.

“We hope to make the tournament bigger next year, as we have started engaging corporate partners to partner us,” said Mpofu.

Results



Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 Bantu Leopards, Biya & Friends 4-2 Saints, Sunrise 2-0 Lobengula Stars, LSU 1-3 White Birds, LMC 3-1 Zenzele Tigers, Vitality 0-1 Chiwororo, Mpopoma Pirates 2-1 High flyers, Quality Foods 0-3 Talen Vision, Corn Cob 1-3 Bulawayo City, Khami Utd 3-2 Mountain Climbers, Sabona Mzilikazi 4-2 Crusaders, Mthwakazi 1-0 Nabals, Bhekeni Celtics 3-2 Chicken Inn, Lobengula Rovers 1-4 East Rovers, FMSA 2-1 Eagle Life, How Mine 7-0 Njube United — @innocentskizoe