Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United have appointed Darlington Dodo as Lloyd Chitembwe’s replacement with immediate effect.

Chitembwe dumped the Green Machine for neighbours, Harare City, where he was unveiled as head coach on Monday after weeks of speculation over his future at the 2016 PSL champions.

“At the moment coach Dodo is going to be responsible for the technical team. He is a qualified guy, he has got all the papers and it’s all about the support,” said Caps United president Farai Jere on the club’s official Facebook timeline.

“We are going to give him a lot of support, 200 percent and we also spoke to the players to give him support. They should do that because it’s their names that are at stake. They are second on the log and what can stop them from going all the way and win the league?

“I believe in scientific management so he is the right person, he has got the right papers. What he should do is to deliver the job which we believe he can do and I would like to wish coach, Lloyd, well in his new responsibility,” he said.

Jere also said the Makepekepe family will miss Chitembwe, whose last game in charge of Caps United saw them coming from behind to beat Highlanders 2-1 in a Castle Lager Premiership clash at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

“We would like to advise the Caps United family and the football family at large that we will miss coach Chitembwe because obviously he is our son who has been with us for a long time, but Caps United is a big institution. Our vision is not going to change, we are going to win the league and that vision is not going to change because of these changes that have taken place.

“We accept them and obviously life has to go on, we have to move on with the team and I’m very happy with the spirit in the team. We addressed the players, they are focused to win the league and the job at hand, which is quiet encouraging and exciting,” said Jere.

Chitembwe becomes the fifth Caps United coach to be poached by the Sunshine Boys after Mkhuphali Masuku, Taurai Mangwiro, Mark Harrison and Mark Mathe.