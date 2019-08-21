It’s pretty strange that Elevate decided that their next FIFA 19 eSports Tournament should be held at the Zimbabwe Agricultural show but we still welcome the announcement with open arms.

On Friday 23 and Saturday 24 August at 10 am (both days), Elevate will host FIFA 19 Tournaments with the respective winners from each day taking home $2 000 EcoCash. 1st and 2nd runners-up will get $1000 and $500 respectively.

To participate in Elevate’s FIFA 19 eSports tournament register here. Players will have to part with a $5 participation fee payable during registration. Participants are also responsible for paying entry fees into the Showgrounds.

The tournament will be held at the Econet Stand (ICT Hall).

