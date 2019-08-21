Ronald Mashinga,Sports Reporter

A Fina swimming coaching clinic will be held at a local hotel from tomorrow up to August 26.

Fina is the international federation that administers water sports.

The course is designed to meet the needs of national federations that have active coaches requiring more in-depth training and also prepares coaches for coaching duties in swimming.

“Preparations have been good so far. So far we have 27 participants who are still completing the online course and will be able to attend,” said organising chairman Tracey Doorman.

The online course began on July 1 and participants are schooled on coaching behaviours and philosophy, coach’s role and responsibilities, risk management, anti-doping, session planning, lifestyle management, planning and periodisation and physiological aspects.

The purpose of this programme is for all swimming coaches around the world to be acknowledged as certified swimming coaches and to offer recognition for the work they have accomplished.

“We strongly believe that the Fina Coaches Certification Programme will powerfully contribute to the improvement of our sport,” read a Fina memorandum.