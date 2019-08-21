Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Glow Petroleum Rainbow Amateur Netball League is headed for a photo finish with seven teams in the championship matrix as the campaign enters the home stretch.

Defending champions Correctional Queens and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Queens (ZDF), remain unbeaten in the 18-team league.

At the weekend, the champions cruised to a 58-35 win over Beta Queens where Lorraine Manjoro was the best player on view, while Linda Nkorongo got the golden hand.

“Our training schedule and environment allows us to have a professional approach to our game which also leaves us on course to defend our title. However, I must highlight that this year the competition is tough and victory is not a guaranteed accomplishment, but we are determined to defend our crown,” said Correctional Queens coach Christopher Simeon.

His team boasts of national team players Felistas Kwangwa and Ndaizivei Madzikangava.

ZDF were 63-19 winners over Mutare City, taking their points’ tally to 28 from 14 matches, two points behind leaders, who are on 30, and just a point behind third-placed Falcon Queens, who have, however, played 20 games.

Even though they are fifth, Zvishavane-based Platinum Queens believe the league title is still a possibility.

“We are targeting the big prize, the league title,” said Platinum Queens coach Simba Mlambo, whose team is driven by captain Nomagugu Makhalima, Chipo Shoko and 19-year-old Priscilla Ndlovu.

Last year’s runners-up Glow Petroleum, who trampled over Ruwa Queen 102-31 as well as Black Rhinos (65-32) at the weekend, also have their sights on the crown, although player coach Perpetual Siyachitema expressed worries about the number of losses her team has registered to date.

“We have five defeats so far and I am so worried. I haven’t been around for some time, but judging by the way they played last Saturday, I am sure we can have positive results in all of the remaining games,” said Siyachitema, who is also the senior national team captain.

She said they will be beefing up their squad to complement the efforts of the likes of Beaulah Hlungwane,Tildah Marisa and Musa Dube.

Results:

Beta 35-58 Correctional Queens, ZDF 63-19 Mutare City, Ruwa Queens 31-102 Glow Petroleum, Black Rhinos 32-65 Glow Petroleum

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

C’tional Queens 15 15 0 0 990 385 545 30

Falcon Queens 20 14 1 5 1040 701 339 29

ZDF Queens 14 14 0 0 828 379 449 28

Beta Queens 18 14 0 4 1028 635 398 28

P’tinum Queens 15 13 1 1 796 473 323 27

Glow Petroleum 17 12 0 5 936 603 333 24

Ngezi Platinum 15 11 0 4 718 537 181 22

ZRP Team 13 9 1 3 719 521 198 19

Goldreef 20 9 0 11 890 478 142 18

Tenax 18 9 0 9 813 750 63 13

Black Rhinos 14 6 1 7 594 584 10 13

Mutare City 14 5 0 9 368 650 -282 10

Lusumbami 16 4 0 12 497 770 -273 8

PPU 14 3 0 11 446 693 -247 6

Flow Angels 15 3 0 15 470 741 -271 6

RioZim 18 3 0 15 501 909 -408 6

Golden Valley 19 1 0 18 544 1170 -626 2

Ruwa 17 0 0 17 520 1127 -607 0