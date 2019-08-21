Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

HARARE City have sacked Mark Mathe and Tichaona Diya to pave way for the backroom staff brought in by new coach, Lloyd Chitembwe.

The former Caps United coach started work at the capital club yesterday following his appointment on Monday.

Mathe had been in charge of the team on an interim basis since Englishman Mark Harrison left in June.

But, he failed to assert himself and managed a paltry three points out of a possible 18 during his short stint.

He, together with goalkeepers’ coach Tichaona Diya, were shown the exit yesterday as Chitembwe decided to bring with him virtually the entire backroom staff he worked with at Caps United.

Nelson Matongorere, who was Chitembwe’s technical director at the Green Machine, will assist the former midfielder at his new club.

Zwanai Kawadza and Fungai Kwashi are also coming in as part of the backroom staff.

Ironically, Mathe, who spent over a season understudying Chitembwe at Makepekepe, had to be axed for dumping his former boss when he chose to work with Harrison.

Harare City chief executive, Tafadzwa Bhasera, confirmed both Mathe and Diya were no longer part of their set-up.

“Mark Mathe and Tichaona Diya are no longer with Harare City Football Club. The new coach Lloyd Chitembwe has brought his own assistants and we had to relieve Mathe and Diya of their duties,” she said.

However, team manager Richard Tswatswa as well as the medical team, led by Somani Mudariki, retained their positions at the club.

Former Caps United midfielder, Moses Muchenje, also faces an uncertain future at the team he joined despite pleas from Chitembwe not to do so early last year.

Chitembwe will start with a tricky assignment against Highlanders at Barbourfieds on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see how this one will go given the gaffer beat Bosso 2-1 in his last game in charge of CapsUnited last Sunday.

But it is Makepekepe, now under the interim guidance of Darlington Dodo, who have the chance to shoot to the top of the Premiership standings if they beat Chapungu at Ascot on Saturday.

The Green Machine have 34 points, just a single point behind leaders, FC Platinum, who will not be in action this weekend as they have a Caf Champions League assignment against Malawian champions, Nyasa Big Bullets.

The highlight of the weeked sees a resurgent Dynamos taking on Chicken Inn at Rufaro on Sunday.