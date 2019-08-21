Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IN a bid to unearth new talent in hip hop music, the Ghetto 2 Ghetto Rapperholick tour in which up-and-coming musicians are being encouraged to participate, will be taken to 16 of Bulawayo’s high density suburbs, starting next week.

Organised by The RapLab, a radio show on Khulumani FM that is presented by award-winning, DJ Thorne, the talent search will be taken to Luveve, Gwabalanda, Magwegwe, Lobengula, Cowdray Park, Emakhandeni, Entumbane, Pelandaba, Mpopoma, Pumula, Nkulumane, Nketa, Emganwini and Mzilikazi.

Thorne said the Ghetto 2 Ghetto Rapperholick Tour was born from the Live Bars concept, a segment of the RapLab on Khulumani FM where rappers freestyle on air. He said this was one of the ways in which they want to keep the hip hop culture alive in the city.

“We’re on a quest to discover new talent, promote existing hip hop movements and artistes and preserve and keep the hip hop community and its culture alive and prospering in Bulawayo. We also want to teach artistes how to monetise their talent through this initiative,” said Thorne.

He said the primary objective of this tour is to educate and elevate young artistes.