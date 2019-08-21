Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

ALL is set for the Passa Passa show taking place at The Litt (Opposite Chibuku Mbizo Road) in Kwekwe this Friday with top United Kingdom-based reggae/dancehall DJ Kivo Santana expected to headline the event.

A Passa Passa is a dancehall/reggae show which can also be referred to as a block party. This will be the first of its kind in Kwekwe and it is promising to be a huge event that will promote the province’s reggae/Zimdancehall artistes.

Kivo, (real name Cornelius Kelvin Makanza), who was partly raised in Kwekwe, has been promoting most Zimdancehall artistes by popularising their genre abroad. He will be joined on the decks by DJs Elly, Alvino, Edy Bee, Six Nation, Bezzy and Master Piece among others. Hosted by Black Identity Sound, the event will feature performances from up-and-coming artistes Stallion Gangster, Starchild, Tervin High and King Saita, Pangsman, Yung JunitaZilla, Jahson and Tinny Trigger.

Kivo, who is expected in the country from his UK base tomorrow, said the Passa Passa would also serve as a winter shut down party.

Having been nurtured by the likes of Robert Zhuwao, proprietor of Red Fox, Kivo said he is looking forward to meeting the new dancehall talent which is emerging from his Kwekwe hometown and imparting his knowledge.

“This Passa Passa is a way to support and promote local Kwekwe talent. There’ll be young, up-and-coming artistes who’ll be showcasing their talent, something I’ve always encouraged.

“I always make it a mission every time I touch down in Zimbabwe to touch base with these artistes and find a way to uplift them because we don’t forget where we came from. As such, I’m looking forward to seeing what they have to offer,” Kivo said.

Event organiser, DJ Fydale said all was set for the event which is expected to kick off at 7PM. He invited all artistes in the Midlands province to attend and also stand a chance to perform adding that admission will be free.

“The show is an appreciation of Kwekwe local talent and we’re urging artistes to come and participate, even those who are not on the line-up since it’s an outdoor event.

“A lot of activities have been lined up and it’s a show meant for people to relax while experiencing quality entertainment,” DJ Fydale said. After the Passa Passa, Kivo will travel to Harare for Freeman’s Gango album launch at Old Hararians Sports Club on Saturday.– @waynecas