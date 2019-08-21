Courtney Matende, Midlands Reporter

NUST biochemistry graduate, Samkelisumusa Makombe (26), was this past weekend crowned Miss Midlands Agriculture Show during an event that was held at the Gweru Showgrounds.

She outshone 17 others with Precious Chenai Mandemwa (28), an automotive engineering student at Gweru Polytechnic College being crowned 1st Princess. Chipo Polite Hlanganiso (23), an Information Technology student at Kwekwe Polytechnic College was crowned 2nd Princess.

People’s Choice, which was voted for online, was scooped by Charity Fireyi, a banking and finance student at Kwekwe Polytechnic College who walked away with a Samsung tablet. For their efforts, the Queen, 1st princess and 2nd princess were presented with RTGS$1 000, RTGS$700, and RTGS$500 respectively courtesy of sponsor TM group of companies.

The pageant, which had contestants from different colleges in the Midlands, was held under the theme, “Strategising Towards Economic Growth”.

Makombe, speaking after being crowned, said she was humbled to have won.

“I feel very humbled and honoured to be crowned Miss Midlands Show. I really didn’t expect it because there was stiff competition as I was competing against seasoned models,” she said.

Makombe promised to take her parents for lunch with her prize money and do charity projects.

“My mom and dad are very supportive of what I do so I’ll take them out to a fancy restaurant for lunch as a way of appreciating what they do for me. I’ll also help less privileged children in the community,” she said.