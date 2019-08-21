Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IN-FORM Triangle United are set to fly to Burundi tomorrow for the second-leg of the Total Caf Confederations Cup tie against Rukinzo on Sunday.

The high-flying Lowveld-based modest side carries a healthy 5-0 first-leg lead in which it scored through Allan Tavarwisa (brace), captain Ralph Kawondera, Timothy January and Tito Chintuli at Barbourfields Stadium about a fortnight ago.

That demolition of the Great Lakes visitors was followed by a 1-0 shock defeat of Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium in a local Premiership game before last Sunday’s 2-0 humbling of champions, FC Platinum.

“We don’t have a final programme as yet, but we are likely to fly out on Thursday,” said club secretary-general Abraham Chinemaringa.

Progression for the Sugar Boys will set them on a collision course with either Azam of Tanzania or Fasil Kenema of Ethiopia in the first round.

The first round first-leg match has been slated for the weekend of September 13-15, with the return leg two weeks later.

Winners of the two-legged first round matches then progress to the play offs where they will meet the team that will progress from the fixtures that have Bandari (Kenya) taking on Al Ahly Shendi of Sudan as well as winners between US Ben Guedane of Tunisia and Amarat of South Sudan.

The group stage gets underway on November 29 up to the weekend of Match 6-8, 2020.

The Confederations Cup kings will be rewarded with US$1.25 million and losing finalists US$625 000, semi-finalists US$450 000, while reaching the quarter-finals guarantees US$350 000, with fourth-placed teams getting US$275 000.