Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zambia Volleyball Association (ZAVA) has invited the Zimbabwe beach volleyball teams to participate in the ZAVA National Beach Volleyball Machembere Tour in Chirundu at the end of this month.

The tournament is open to all volleyball teams and is set to run from August 30 to September 1.

Participation fees have been pegged at 500 Zambian kwacha per team for senior teams, while cooperate teams will part with K1 000 per team to be part of the tournament.

Bulawayo Volleyball League chairperson William Mazviro said: “This is a good opportunity. In Bulawayo, beach volleyball is a sport that we are working full time on improving. Having teams participating in such a tournament will go a long way in helping us develop the sport in the country.”

Beach volleyball is mainly played in Harare where it took root after an exhibition at the Zimbabwe National Youth Games in Marondera in 2010.

It’s played by two teams of two players each on a sand court divided by a net. As in indoor volleyball, the objective of the game is to send the ball over the net and to ground it on the opponent’s side of the court, and to prevent the same effort by the opponent.

A team is allowed up to three touches to return the ball across the net, and individual players may not touch the ball twice consecutively except after making a block touch. – @innocentskizoe