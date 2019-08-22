Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Dengedza Express will represent Matabeleland South at the Chibuku Road To Fame (CRTF) national finals after coming out tops at the provincial competition held on Saturday.

In second place was Ziyaduma Express and in third place was Vumba Chikwe Sounds.

Dengedza in first place won $1 500, second place won $1 400 and the third band went away with $1 300.

The event was a success and the Gwanda people came out in numbers to see the 10 bands compete for first place and earn the right to go to the nationals.

Chase Skuza did not disappoint as he left the crowd which almost reached 2 000 crying for more.

The Chibuku Road to Fame will make its way to Mashonaland East province Marondera (Chikomo Bar) and come back to Bulawayo (Phekiwe Beer Garden) on August 31.

In Bulawayo Africa Tribe, Afro Queens, Abaluleki Besizwe and Mabuya are the bands who have registered so far for Chibuku Road to Fame.

After Bulawayo the journey will continue to Midlands (Mkoba Beerhall, Gweru) and Manicaland (Neighbourhood Tavern, Dangamvura) on September 7.

The finals will be held at the Glamis Arena in Harare which will have all the provincial winners battling for the national [email protected]