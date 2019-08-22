EcoCash’s digital Bureau de Change by debuted on a high note as its buying US Dollars at a higher rate than banks. Yes, you can sell your US Dollars at higher rate to EcoCash than to banks.
At the moment EcoCash is offering $10.80 Zim Dollars for $1 US Dollar whereas the averageoffered by the banking sector is $10.24 Zim Dollars for $1 US Dollar. Below the first image shows EcoCash Bureau de Change’s rate and the second one shows several banks’ rates: So today bank’s could experience a slight decline in business where exchanging currencies is concerned. It remains to be seen if EcoCash will keep on paying these higher rates in the future or maybe it’s for today only (and a few coming days) so that people hear about it’s service. However, EcoCash Bureau de Change is not paying as much as the black market as you can see below: If you want to get exchange rates straight in your WhatsApp, use the Techzim WhatsApp bot by clicking this link or texting “Rate” to: 0719696102 If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
