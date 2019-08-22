Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

VETERAN Bulawayo wheel-spinner, DJ Joe tha OG, will this Saturday celebrate 20 years in local showbiz industry through a party at local nightspot, The Vista.

Dubbed “Hello Spring”, DJ Joe tha OG will have UKbased DJ Toots as the headliner.

Xolani Ncube known as DJ Joe the OG is an events promoter and director of Black Troop Entertainment the show’s organisers. Joe tha OG has brought in DJs before like DJ Zinhle in most recent times through his promotional company.

DJ Joe the OG started his music journey back in 1999 here in Bulawayo and has become one of the prominent DJs in city and has also been grooming local DJs.

“It’s not easy to have come all this way. We’ve lost some people who were passionate about music and I ask everyone to come and celebrate with me my years in the music industry.”

The highlight of the evening is Eugene Mhlanga known as DJ Toots who is based in the United Kingdom.

DJ Toots has performed in different countries in Europe and has shared the stage with Black Coffee, Prince Kaybee, Black Motion, Mafikizolo, Davido, Oskido, Tira, Omarion and Kid Ink.

DJ Toots said: “I’m so excited about this show, it’s not only special to me but also to Joe whom I’ve known for some time now. It’s not easy to stay focused in this music industry especially for Joe tha OG being based in Zimbabwe and given the financial conditions over those two decades, but he has managed to do it and stayed on top and that really deserves celebration by all means.”

DJ Joe tha OG also looks forward to having DJ Toots around complementing him saying he is a good DJ and knows to move and rock the crowd.

The event also has other DJs from around the city such as DJ Dash, Emity Smooth, Cue Bass and Lacusto.

The event kicks off from 7PM till late. – @waynecas